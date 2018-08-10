Earning a badge — City of GR to host police recruitment open house

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For those looking to make a career change or to kick start a career in law enforcement, the City of Grand Rapids is hosting a police recruitment open house on August 15.

The open house will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the LINC Gallery located at 341 Hall Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Attendees will be able to meet with representatives from GRPD to learn what it takes to be on the force.

After attending the open house, people will have until September 7 to submit their application for the police academy.

Those admitted to the program will attend the GVSU Academy and will receive an annual salary of $45,369.

The open house is free and open to the public.