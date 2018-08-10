× EPA grants 700,000 to Michigan for air quality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is receiving two grants to help improve the mitten states air quality.

The U.S Environmental Protection Agency has awarded has awarded the Michigan DEQ nearly 700 thousand dollars between the grants.

The first grant is to help maintain an air monitoring network, which collects samples of pollution in the air.

The second grant is for the national air toxic station in Dearborn.

With these grants the EPA says they will continue to work with states, tribes, and local air agencies to

help more areas maintain and enhance air quality.