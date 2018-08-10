× Ford Airport adding more nonstop flights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travel plans are about to get a whole lot easier for those who’re leaving West Michigan this holiday season.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport announced two new nonstop flights that will begin just ahead of the holiday travel season.

The Frontier Airlines is offering additional non-stop flights to Phoenix and Tampa.

Beginning mid-November, there will be two weekly flights to Phoenix, and three weekly flights to Tampa.

We’re told the service will only be seasonal, and will end in April, but you can start booking flights online now.