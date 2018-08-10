Ford Airport adding more nonstop flights

Posted 11:52 PM, August 10, 2018, by

Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport(Grand Rapids Gerald R. Ford International Airport)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travel plans are about to get a whole lot easier for those who’re leaving West Michigan this holiday season.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport announced two new nonstop flights that will begin just ahead of the holiday travel season.

The Frontier Airlines is offering additional non-stop flights to Phoenix and Tampa.

Beginning mid-November, there will be two weekly flights to Phoenix, and three weekly flights to Tampa.

We’re told the service will only be seasonal, and will end in April, but you can start booking flights online now.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s