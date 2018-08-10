Funeral arrangements set for slain pastor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Loved ones will lay to rest former pastor Dale Cross Sr. this weekend after he was found dead along the side of the road earlier this week.

The 66-year-old was the former pastor at Abundant Life Church in Wyoming and helped grow the church into what it is today, according to family.

Police are considering Cross' death suspicious and following an investigation are now looking for a man who was reportedly seen on the side of the road with Cross just before his body was found.

Witnesses tell police that the man was driving a silver pickup truck with a blue stripe along the bottom.

The funeral is set for August 11 at Abundant Life Church on Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call or post to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.