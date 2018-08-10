× Grand Rapids Public Schools gives Kent ISD control of special education program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public School district is handing off control of its special education program to the county.

The decision comes after months of protests and complaints.

District officials say Kent ISD will take over the service starting next summer, including programs like the early childhood special education center.

GRPS will continue to run the programs for this upcoming school year.

To learn more, parents of students with special needs in Grand Rapids can participate at townhall meetings, hosted by Kent ISD.