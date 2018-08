Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The best wake surfers in the world are making their way to West Michigan this weekend to compete for $20,000 and a chance to qualify for the 2018 Wold Wake Surfing Championship.

Tommy's US Wakesurf Open will run August 10-12 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids.

The competition will feature surfers in the amateur, junior, outlaw and master divisions.

General Admission tickets are sold at Tommy's on West River Drive in Comstock Park.