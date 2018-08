NEW ERA, Mich. — Jeffrey the Camel at Lewis Farm and Petting Zoo is turning 11 years old and everyone is invited to come to the celebration.

On Saturday the farm will be hosting a birthday party for Jeffrey from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The day will include live music, a scavenger hunt, face painting and a corn roast.

At 2 p.m. Jeffrey will be chow down on a special cake made just for him.

Admission is $8.95 for adults and $5.95 for children under the age of 10 years old.