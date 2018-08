SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man, 24, is in custody facing two counts of Child Abuse after an infant had to be transported to the hospital for “non-accidental” head trauma.

Police responded to the incident in the 200 block of Wheatfield in Sherwood Township where they found the abused 7-month-old.

James William Smith was taken into custody.

The infant was transferred to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the child’s current health status is unknown.