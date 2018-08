SHERWOOD TWP, Mich. — A man is facing charges after police say he physically abused a young child.

24-year-old James William Smith is facing two counts of child abuse in Branch County. Police say they are investigating his role in a child abuse case that happened in the 200 block of Wheatfield in Sherwood Township.

Michigan State Police say a 7-month-old child had been transferred to the hospital to be treated by the pediatric intensive care unit for “non-accidental head trauma.”