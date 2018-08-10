Martin superintendent works 90 hour weeks all summer to paint school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTIN, Mich. -- The Martin Public Schools Superintendent says their buildings needed to be painted to match the $18 million worth of upgrades made to the school after a bond passed. Hiring pros would cost $150,000, money the district didn't have.

Instead, Dr. David Harnish rolled up his sleeves and got to work, hiring students to help and putting in 90 hour work weeks all summer long to get the building painted by the first day of school.

The last time the building was painted was 2001. Harnish says it's a long overdue upgrade, and he's happy to get the work done and save the school some money.