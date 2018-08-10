Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Award winning Broadway musical, "The Lion King, " will be in Grand Rapids as part of the 2019-2020 series at Broadway Grand Rapids.

Officials say the best way to guarantee you get tickets is to buy a season subscription for 2018-19, that way, you'll get tickets when you renew your subscription for the following season, which is when the musical will be in town.

If you don't want to do that, Broadway Grand Rapids will announce information about buying single tickets in early 2019.

Another big musical coming to Grand Rapids during the same season will be "Hamilton."

2. Car enthusiasts will have a chance to check out unique and exotic cars at the second ever Cars and Coffee event.

It's at the downtown Market in Grand Rapids, where more than 120 vehicles will be on display, and their owners will be on hand to answer any questions.

It's happening from 7-10 tonight, and it's free to attend.

3. A man just broke the world record for the fastest rowing trip across the Atlantic Ocean, and he's from West Michigan.

Bryce Carlson graduated from Mona Shores High School, and he made the 2,000 mile trip from Canada to England in just 38 days, beating the previous record by two weeks.

He's also now the first American to make the rowing trip across the Atlantic.

Carlson has a PhD, and teaches biology at a high school in Cincinnati.

4. The shoemaker Crocs is getting ready to close up the last of its factories.

The company says it has already closed its plant in Mexico, and one in Italy will close soon, but they'll still be making shoes with other partner companies.

In addition, the company's executive Vice President, who is also the Chief Financial Officer, is leaving.

After Crocs launched in 2002, they became popular with hospital and restaurant workers, and others who are on their feet all day.

Shares of Crocs are up 44 percent for the year.

5. Starbucks is apparently already getting set up for Fall.

A group on Facebook for autumn lovers say supplies for the Pumpkin Spice Latte are already arriving at Starbucks locations. However the company is keeping a lid on the official return date.

Some baristas claimed online that the PSL will come back at the end of August. Last year it was available on September 1.