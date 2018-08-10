NICU at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital provides best care for little patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital cares for some of the smallest patients. It's also the only hospital in West Michigan that offers the highest level of care, including lifesaving treatments and interventions.

Medical Director Dr. Edgar Beaumont, and Amy Nyberg from Parent Support, explain what services are provided in the NICU and for families effected by it.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital uses leading-edge technology, scientific and research advances, and best-practice protocols to diagnose, treat and manage conditions like prematurity, breathing disorders, birth defects, surgical needs and infections.

They are also one of the few centers in the country to have a NICU for micro-preemies. The Small Baby Unit is designed to meet the medical needs of babies born at or before 27 weeks.

Along with care for infants, they also provide family-centered care around the clock.

To learn more about the NICU and services they provide, visit helendevoschildrens.org/neonatal.