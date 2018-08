GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation underway after a trailer parked at a mobile home park caught fire Thursday night.

It happened at the Mitchell Brothers Mobile Home Park on County Road 388 around 9:45 p.m. in Geneva Township.

When fire crews arrived, they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames. We’re told the owner of the trailer had just returned from a camping trip an hour before the trailer caught fire.

Luckily, no one was injured. No word on what caused the fire.