Online petition calling for LeBron James to replace Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education

MICHIGAN — A petition is circulating the internet that is calling for NBA star LeBron James to replace Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

The writers of the petition said “Betsy DeVos, a scandal-ridden Republican donor who shows an inexcusable dislike for public education, wants to gut protections for women and minorities, and has advocated for teachers to be armed in schools.”

“LeBron James, a highly respected and extremely influential community advocate and activist who recently opened a state-of-the-art public school for at-risk children in Akron, Ohio — with community services on-site like job placement for parents, guaranteed college tuition for every student who graduates, and a score of other student services like a FREE bicycle and helmet,” the organizers wrote.

Over 23,000 people have already signed the petition.