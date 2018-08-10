Party with pirates at the ‘Pirate and Rum Bash’ this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you be a sea farin' scallywag or a simple landlubber, there's a pirate-themed event happening for the grown ups in Grand Haven this weekend.

The Pirate and Rum Bash will have everything to do with pirates, including rum beverages, a live sea shanty and other pirate music, along with a mature comedy show.

People are encouraged to wear pirate costumes or attire, but they won't make people walk the plank if they don't.

The Pirate and Rum Bash will be help at the Grand Haven American Legion Post 28, located at 700 South Harbor Avenue, from 5-9 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and available at the door from 1-7 p.m.

The event is for people 21 and older.