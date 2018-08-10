Pewamo-Westphalia returns experienced and hungry

Posted 11:25 PM, August 10, 2018

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA, Mich. -- The Pirates have won the last two Division 7 football state titles and return experienced and hungry in 2018 with a beefed up schedule.

The FOX 17 Blitz Crew caught up with Senior Andre Smith at camp this week.

