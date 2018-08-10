Police: Woman dies in crash after driver swerves to miss animal in road

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a 66-year-old woman died Friday morning after a crash in Calhoun County.

The crash happened at about 9:24 a.m. when a 33-year-old Battle Creek man who was driving south on 8 Mile Road crossed the center line on a curve near U Drive and collided with the woman’s vehicle. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that the man said he swerved to avoid hitting a small animal that was in the road.

The woman, a Union City resident, died in the crash. Her name was not released.

The extent of the other driver’s injuries is unclear.

The crash remains under investigation.