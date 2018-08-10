Watch ‘Steel City Rovers’ and more at Sparta Celtic Festival all weekend long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sparta community knows how to have a good time, and they're continuing the fun with the Celtic Festival happening all weekend long.

The Steel City Rovers, from Ontario, Canada, are the first international act to take the stage at the festival. Watch the videos to listen to some of the music they'll be playing this weekend.

In addition to the Steel City Rovers, there will be many other musical acts, dancers, food, brews, and so much more.

There will be a Traditional Celtic Music Showcase inside the Cellar Brewing Co. on Saturday from 11 a.m. -7 p.m. featuring local area musicians and Celtic Sessions from 4-6 p.m.

While listening to the live music outside, there will be a Community Showcase of Non-Profit Organizations inside the Civic Center Building from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. , as well as a new 3-on-3 soccer tournament in Balyeat Park put on by “The Soccer Rebel” and “Great Lakes Wanderers!”

As for the kids, they can hang out at the expanded Celtic Kids Area on Union Street, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area will feature puppet shows, a princess meet and greet, fun games, and crafts.

The Sparta Celtic Festival is happening Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For a complete schedule for this free event, visit spartacelticfest.org or their Facebook page.