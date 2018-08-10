× Weekend Boil Water Advisory takes effect in parts of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo says it expects a “precautionary” Boil Water Advisory that took effect Friday will be lifted by Monday, at the latest.

New water infrastructure is being installed near the Park Avenue/S. Orient Street intersection, resulting in a “temporary loss of pressure”, according to a city news release. It says the the advisory is being issued in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department “for all water intended for drinking or ingestion…” within the following area:

Park Avenue – From S. Orient Street (western boundary) to Virginia Avenue (eastern boundary), both sides of street;

Glendale Blvd. – Southeast corner of Glendale Blvd. and S. Orient Street

The city notes there have been no confirmed tests revealing the presence of bacteria in the water main, where the repairs are taking place. Sampling results were expected by the Health Department by sometime Saturday (Aug. 11), and the final set of samples by sometime Sunday.

The city suggests municipal water customers in the affected area use bottled water for “consumptive purposes”, or boil their tap water for two minutes prior to use for drinking or “other ingestion” (cooking food, for example).

No special precautionary measures are necessary for water used for personal hygiene.