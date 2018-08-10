Zeeland East excited for big week one matchup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich. -- The Zeeland East football team went 9-0 last year and won the OK Green conference before falling to Zeeland West a week later in the playoffs.

Now that the 2018 season has arrived, the Chix are eager to get back to work.

"Our quote this year is embrace the grind so every week we are working harder and harder to get better and better," senior Boone Bonnema said.

But the grind starts right away for Zeeland East who faces East Grand Rapids in week one at GVSU.

"We've always wanted to come back and play them again," senior Josh Fusco smiled. "We could have seen them last year in the playoffs. We were really hoping and it didn't work out, so it was pretty sweet to hear Coach P say hey we are playing EGR first game of the year."

And for the seniors who faced the Pioneers in the playoffs their freshman year, this game is even bigger.

"Being a college atmosphere on a Saturday night and being the only game in town," head coach Derek Pennington added. "I don't think college has started yet so we expect a huge crowd out there."