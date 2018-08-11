× Battle Creek Police Department auctioning off old equipment

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.– BCPD will be auctioning dozens of items that will not make it over to the new building this week.

You will have the opportunity to get a first-hand look at the items on Wednesday, August 15th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 20 N Division St. in Battle Creek but the items won’t go up for auction online until Thursday, August 16th from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Items that will be up for grabs will range from office furniture to your very own gun range.

We’re told that all items must be sold before demolition can start.

If you don’t have access to the internet but still want to participate, you can contact Biddergy.com at (866) 260-1611.