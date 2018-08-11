Brushes with Benefits fundraiser playing with paint

Posted 11:49 PM, August 11, 2018, by

Closeup of brush and palette.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Brush up on your painting skills while supporting a good cause at this Brushes with Benefits fundraiser.

The group “Brushes with Benefits” is hosting a painting class from Sunday, August 12th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wild Mike’s in Battle Creek.

All skill levels are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Painting supplies will be provided.

Proceeds from the class will go towards the Michael Miller Memorial Foundation, a charity dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

Tickets are 15 dollars, but guests must pre-register by 10 a.m. on the morning of the class.

Those interested may register at the Eventbrite page, here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s