× Brushes with Benefits fundraiser playing with paint

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Brush up on your painting skills while supporting a good cause at this Brushes with Benefits fundraiser.

The group “Brushes with Benefits” is hosting a painting class from Sunday, August 12th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wild Mike’s in Battle Creek.

All skill levels are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Painting supplies will be provided.

Proceeds from the class will go towards the Michael Miller Memorial Foundation, a charity dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

Tickets are 15 dollars, but guests must pre-register by 10 a.m. on the morning of the class.

Those interested may register at the Eventbrite page, here.