Great lake day ahead

WEST MICHIGAN- Conditions along the lakeshore should be excellent this weekend. Last weekend, waves picked up to a couple feet on Saturday, and then were much more dangerous on Sunday. This Saturday looks to be very enjoyable along the lakeshore.

Waves up to a foot are possible this afternoon. Breezes are pretty gentle as well with water temps in the low to mid 70s.

I think we stay dry on the lakeshore, but inland there’s a slight possibility of a very isolated shower this afternoon. Most of us stay dry, but if you’re one of the few that receives rain, it won’t last for very long.

Less humidity today, but it picks up a bit tomorrow. Enjoy one of the last few weekends of summer!