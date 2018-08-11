× Harry Potter films returning to theaters for a limited time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— You’ve probably seen at least one of the Harry Potter films – or maybe all of them. Now, you have the opportunity to enjoy the entire series again on the silver screen because they’re returning to theaters for a limited release.

From August 31st to September 6th you can watch every single film in the Potter Universe.

This includes all 8 “Harry Potter” films, plus, Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them.

It’s all in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The movie marathon will be at select Cinemark XD locations.

Tickets to see the movies will be $5 per film or a limited quantity Wizard World XD Week festival pass can be purchased for $25. The pass will include access to all 9 films, a collectible keychain, a themed cup, and a commemorative festival badge.

Tickets are now on sale at Cinemark’s website.