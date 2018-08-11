× IRS warns against charity scams during hurricane season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The Internal Revenue Service is warning people to be on the lookout for scams that tend to pop up during hurricane season.

These fake charity-related scams usually start with unsolicited phone calls, social media posts, or e-mails.

Officials say people who want to help get pulled into phishing schemes, identity theft or even financial loss.

The best way to avoid this from happening is to make sure gifts made by checks or credit card gifts are secure and don’t send money by text or using mobile payment apps without first verifying the organization and contact info.

For more information and tips visit IRS.gov