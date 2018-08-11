Know the Law- Statewide Bike Passing Law
-
Know the Law – Statewide Bicyclist Passing Law
-
Michigan Legislature approves 3-foot distance to pass bikes
-
Michigan Senate approves 3-foot distance to pass bikes
-
Snyder OKs 3-foot distance to pass bikes on the road
-
How to keep your bikes safe and secure this summer
-
-
Sick time OK’d for Michigan vote; board splits on wage drive
-
Michigan State Police urging motorists to be safe this summer
-
Supreme Court voids part of crisis pregnancy center law
-
Know the Law: Difference between state and federal courts
-
Michigan trail managers must decide whether to allow electric bikes
-
-
Know the Law- Warrantless searches
-
Zero tolerance policy and executive order will not keep families together long-term
-
Former president’s doctor killed in bicycle drive-by shooting