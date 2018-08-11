Police investigate hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they believe they identified a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Dutton and Park Street in Kalamazoo.

Police say there were two people inside at the time. The driver reportedly ran off after the vehicle struck a utility pole. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the passenger, a male child was located and taken to the hospital to be checked over. It’s unclear if the boy was left behind at the scene.