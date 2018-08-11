Police looking for suspect after alleged robbery in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they are looking for a suspect after an alleged robbery Saturday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at 308 W. Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the suspect ran off with cash after reportedly threatening to hurt the employee. The suspect was last seen running east along W. Michigan Avenue. A tracking dog was brought in, but was not successful.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately forty years old, short hair, 5’07’, slender build and wearing a blue shirt and baggie jeans at the time of reported robbery.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.