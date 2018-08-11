Run and paddle to victory at the ‘Go Rogue Race’ in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — This is the first year for what organizers hope will be an annual event, supporting a good cause.

The “Go Rogue Race” is happening in Rockford on Sunday, August 12th, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The race will take off on foot with a run up to Camp Rockford.

Racers will then jump into the water and kayak to downtown Rockford.

Quick meals and snacks will be provided throughout the day, with prizes being handed out to the first place finishers.

An after party will be held to continue the fun at Rockford Brewing.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Team Orphans, an organization that provides grants for families adopting children with special needs.

Anyone interested in learning more may do so here, at the event’s Facebook page.

