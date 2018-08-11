× Zoomobile coming back to West Michigan August 19th

PORTAGE, Mich. — The portage parks and recreation department is partnering with Binder Park Zoo for another year of mobile education.

The Zoomobile series kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 19th at Schrier Park in Portage with an exhibit on how animals stay warm in the arctic or stay cool in the desert.

The Zoomobile will feature animals and educational programs and is free to attend.

If you cannot make it don’t worry, another exhibit is planned for October as well as February of next year.

The event does not require registration.

For more information, visit Binder Park Zoo’s website.