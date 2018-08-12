× 1 dead, 1 injured in Newaygo County accident

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich.– Authorities say they believe drunk driving played the role in an accident that left one dead and another injured.

This happened Saturday night just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Foss Avenue and North Centerline Road in Lincoln Township just east of Diamond Lake.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle that was pulling the pontoon boat took a sharp curve on Foss Avenue and flipped the boat which was carrying two people.

We’re told that one of the people died instantly and the other was airlifted to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids via Aero Med.

At last check, the man was in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on charges of driving under the influence causing death.

The driver’s name is not being released at this time.