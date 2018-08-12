1 shot to death and another wounded in Kent County

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person died and another suffered gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

At 1:32 a.m. Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting near Parle Avenue NE and Woodland Park Drive NE in Grattan Township. Upon arriing at the scene, deputies located two victims with gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 44-year-old man from Belding, was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The other victim, a 22-year-old man from Lowell, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This shooting remains under investigation. However, there is not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632- 6100 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

