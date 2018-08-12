2 injured, suspect arrested after early morning stabbing in Portage

Posted 7:04 AM, August 12, 2018, by , Updated at 07:05AM, August 12, 2018

PORTAGE, Mich.– Two people are injured after being stabbed early Sunday morning.

This happening just before 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Renaissance Banquet Hall in Portage.

Police say that the two injured and the suspect were all attending a private party at the hall when the stabbing occurred.

They also tell that both f the injured parties were taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect is currently being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Detectives are looking into a motive and the incident remains under investigation.

