4th time not the charm: Would-be thief arrested in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Beal family says the suspect tried to steal a mini-bike from their Grand Rapids home, but says he was chased off by their dog. It was just the start of the reported harassment over the last few days.

“He was just embarrassed at being caught trying to steal the mini bike ,” said Jose Beals. “After my wife spoke to him and he continued to come back that’s we were a little more surprised that there was something more to it.”

The suspect allegedly returned to the home several times to also try to steal a cord from a surveillance camera and spray graffiti on their truck and home.

Police were alerted and they were quick to respond for the boy’s final return.

“As soon as he saw the police he took off on his bicycle,” said Jose. “They were pretty quick to get on him and they got him about a block and half away from here.”

The suspect was taken into custody and the family plans to press charges.