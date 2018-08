GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say one person is dead after a rollover crash in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street NW and Lane Avenue NW.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, one of the drivers involved was ejected from the vehicle and it rolled on top of them.

Police did not identity the female victim who died, but say other people involved did not sustain major injuries.