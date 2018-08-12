× Elderly walker critical after being hit and run over by truck in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A pedestrian was critically injured when he was hit and run over by a truck during a walk with his wife at midday Sunday.

At 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Center received 9-1-1 calls about a truck vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on Gull Road at Gull Run Drive in Comstock Township. There were several witnesses to the crash and an off-duty medical professional along with several citizens rendered aid until first responders from the Comtsock Fire Department and Pride EMS arrived at the scene.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department deputies determined that a 74-year-old man from Kalamazoo was struck and then run over by a truck while walking with his wife. The vehicle was being driven by a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man.

The pedestrian was transported to Borgess Hospital where he was listed in critical condition later Sunday.

Deputies said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.