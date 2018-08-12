Grand Rapids Christian knows ‘hard work leads to success’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Christian begins their 2018 season with a week one matchup against Dewitt, who knocked them out of the playoffs in 2017.

The Eagles are fairly young this season and will only be starting 6-7 seniors, but said they have some good athletes coming up.

"Our young kids are gonna have to grow up really fast, " head coach Don Fellows said. "We're at Dewitt and then we have Zeeland West and West Catholic in our first four games so we'll find out where we're at pretty fast here."

But the seniors say they're preparing the young guys for what's ahead.

"We coach 'em up big time," wide receiver Dequan Murray added. "We tell them that hard work leads to success. Proper preparation. We got a lot of young guys - a lot of talented young guys who can fill positions if say I go down we have someone that can replace. We know every day you gotta work hard and compete."