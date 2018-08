Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- The Granville football team has made the playoffs the past four years under head coach Eric Stiegel, but knows 2018 is going to be a tough road from the start.

The Bulldogs open their season with Clarkston and know the OK Red will be just as difficult.

"Our first three are semifinalists and state finalists, so we have to get ready now, " Stiegel said during the first week of practice. "We've had the luxury now maybe the last couple of years of not playing the toughest team at the beginning of our schedule, so [this year] we open up tough and our kids have to be ready right from the opening whistle."