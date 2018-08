Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Holland Dutch made the playoffs for only the third time in school history in 2017.

While they lost to Muskegon in the first round, the experience is something the team says they will never forget.

"I think it was great obviously for the program and another step toward where we want to get," head coach Andrew Pratley reflected. "I think our kids learned what it's like to get that playoff taste and have worked hard already to get back there this year."