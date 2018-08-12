Jack Harbaugh visits Forest Hills Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Forest Hills Central hosted all three Forest Hills high schools on Saturday to for a football techniques camp and special guest appearance by Jack Harbaugh.

The theme of the day was promoting the positive aspects in the sport of football and bringing the community together before the season begins.

"Football is the greatest game in my judgement that has ever been invented and the reason I say that is because there are plenty of great sports out there that teach discipline, hard work, and perserverance, but football is a game that teaches mental and physical toughness," the former Western Michigan and Western Kentucky football coach said.

And in a time when much of the dialogue surrounding football is negative, he also encouraged parents of its safety and evolution.

"I would encourage all parents, don't discourage your children and young men if they choose to be a part of a football program. Don't be the one to say they can't do it. Be the one to support them and know that it's safe and trust these high school and junior high school coaches. They understand concussions and they understand the physical risks and will keep their sons safe."