Parchment water station construction nearly complete

PARCHMENT, Mich. -- Progress is being made on new stations connecting Parchment to the city of Kalamazoo's water system. This after PFAS were found in the water supply last month at levels 20 times higher than standards set by the EPA.

The first water main is under G Avenue, which has reopened to traffic. Officials say additional site restoration will take place at later dates to meet the standards of property owners and the road commission. As a precaution, a handful of neighbors in the surrounding area have been put on a boil water advisory.

Meanwhile, construction is well underway and nearing completion at the site of Orient Street and Park Avenue.

All three water stations will be connected to Kalamazoo's water system but won't be serving Parchment residents until tests confirm the water is safe.

FOX 17 News talked with several people in the area Sunday who said so far they're happy with how officials are addressing the problem.

"I think it's been handled beautifully," said Kirsten Herpst, who lives in the affected area. "They immediately had fire trucks in place, and men have been working around the clock here trying to take care of this problem."

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality continues to test water at homes in the area.

Meanwhile, distribution of bottled water continues at Parchment High School and will resume Monday at 8:00 a.m.