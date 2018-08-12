Portage water station construction nearly complete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARCHMENT, Mich. -- Progress is being made on new stations connecting Parchment to the city of Kalamazoo's water system. This after PFAS were found in the water supply last month at levels 20 times higher than standards set by the EPA.

The first water main is under G Avenue and that road has reopened to traffic. Officials say additional site restoration will happen at later dates to meet the standards of property owners and the road commission. As a precaution a handful of neighbors in the surrounding area have been put on a boil water advisory.

Meanwhile, construction is well underway and nearing completion at the site of Orient and Park. All three water stations will be connected to Kalamazoo's water system but won't be safe for Parchment residents to drink from until testing shows the water is safe.

FOX 17 News talked with several people in the area Sunday who say so far they're happy with how officials are addressing the problem.

"I think it's been handled beautifully. They immediately had fire trucks in place and men have been working around the clock here trying to take care of this problem." Says Kirsten Herpst a neighbor living in the affected area.

The DEQ is continuing testing at homes in the area. Water distribution is still happening at Parchment High School and will resume Monday at 8:00 AM.