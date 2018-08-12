Returning offensive line key to Plainwell’s success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINWELL, Mich. -- The Plainwell football team set a record for points in the 2017 season, averaging more than 40 points per game.

The team is returning 15 starters from their 8-3 team last season including four starters on the offensive line, which they said gives them a lot of confidence heading into 2018.

"With the offnesive lineman back and having that skill and experience is huge and it lets us focus on things we want to make better and shore up so it's a big thing for us," head coach Darren Conklin discussed this week.

Running back Tristan James said the players are just as excited.

"We love those guys more than anything. They protect us and having them back a second year, especially a second starting year on varsity it's gonna be a big help. Especially in our tough games like Edwardsburg and Vicksburg."