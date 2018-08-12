Sparta Fly In Shares Sky with hundreds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sparta, Mich.--HUNDRED OF EYES WERE ON THE SKY Saturday at the Sparta airport as pilots from all over the state shared vintage, home made and experimental aircraft with Michiganders.

The sky is a destination all its own and on Saturday the experimental aircraft association shared that experience with a huge crowd.

"We offer free rides to kids who are at least eight years old but not yet 18 and they get a free introductory ride, " says Paul Kovak, Sparta Fly In organizer.

But at the annual fly-in, pilots from all over the state flew to the Sparta airport to share their aircraft and expertise with enthusiasts of all ages.

"Aviation attracts a large group of people as an instructor sometimes I'm teaching young kids that are 16, 17 years old we also have guys that are 69 years old that are learning to fly," says Dan Booker, Pilot & Bob Tejchma, Enthusiast.

Believe it or not, many of the planes out here are hand made some of the pilots actually told me that it took them up to six years to make them.

"You get a basic home kit and you put that together but at some point you gotta make all of your other own decisions about the engine, about the interior, about the avionics, about all the other options. Everything's an option and you have to make that decision and that's where the fun really comes in," Kovak says.

And the Fly-In is all about raising money so the next generation can join in that fun!

"We want to send kids to summer camp, but also we eventually want to offer scholarships to high school kids that might want to go to aviation college for any number of aviation careers. That's our end goal we want to raise so money and give it away," says Kovak.

Reinforcing the message that when you take to the sky, there's no telling where it might lead you.

"He just really enjoys it! They have the aviation school and I think that would be so fun for him to be at so that's what we're hoping for that he'll like airplanes enough that he'll want to go," Rachelle &Nelson Helmuth, Sparta Fly In Attendees says.

The Sparta Fly-In included a big pancake breakfast, selling eight hundred to a thousand tickets with all of the proceeds going toward Michigan youth aviation programs. The EAA say they plan to host the event again next year with even more people and planes.