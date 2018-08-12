WEST MICHIGAN- The weather has been pretty good the last few nights if you’ve attempted to view the Perseid meteor shower. If you’ve missed out, there’s still time. Tonight is the last great night for viewing. For more details on the meteor shower, click here.
Sunday’s weather cooperates for Perseid meteor shower viewing
-
Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Sunday night
-
Thunderstorms moving in tonight, tomorrow night
-
Parts of West Michigan could see severe storms this weekend
-
Slight chances for rain all week
-
More rain coming, severe weather possible
-
-
Strong to severe storms possible Monday
-
Improving weather for Mother’s Day
-
A hot, hazy and humid Sunday in West Michigan
-
A nice Sunday and a much quieter weather week ahead
-
Wet weather expected this weekend
-
-
Rain showers and storms on the way to West Michigan
-
Shower chances increase Thursday
-
Shower chances continue for West Michigan on Sunday