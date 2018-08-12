Sunday’s weather cooperates for Perseid meteor shower viewing

Posted 8:53 AM, August 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:16AM, August 12, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN-  The weather has been pretty good the last few nights if you’ve attempted to view the Perseid meteor shower.  If you’ve missed out, there’s still time.  Tonight is the last great night for viewing.  For more details on the meteor shower, click here.

