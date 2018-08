Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Kelloggsville won the OK Silver the past two years and finished the regular season 9-0 last year before falling in the second round of the playoffs.

After losing am impactful group of seniors to graduation, head coach Don Galster said the team knows it's now on the younger Rockets to step up and fill those roles.

"That was a successful group. They went 18-3 in two years and you can't do a whole lot better than that. But these kids understand and the ones we have coming back played a lot last year so they understand what we need to do."