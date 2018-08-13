AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 8 cents to $3 per gallon

Posted 6:34 AM, August 13, 2018, by

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 8 cents in the past week to about $3 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 51 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.90 per gallon in Traverse City area. The highest was in the Jackson area at around $3.04 a gallon.

The Detroit-area’s average was about $3 per gallon, up about 2 cents.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s