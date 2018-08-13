Adults can “Pay Like a Kid” all week long at John Ball Zoo

Play like a kid, and pay like a kid! There's special pricing all week long for kids and adults that visit John Ball Zoo.

August 13-19, everyone who visits the zoo will receive kid's admission pricing. Along with admission everyone can see the Realm of Flight bird show, featuring over 10 different kinds of birds showing off their special abilities.

However just for the adults, the zoo will be hosting the annual Rock, Roar, and Pour on August 16. Everyone 21 and older can experience the zoo at night with adult beverages, savory foods from the grill, and live music.

For more information on these events, visit jbzoo.org.

