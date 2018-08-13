American Pickers to search for hidden treasures in Michigan

Posted 6:53 AM, August 13, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from the History Channel’s hit show American Pickers are making their way back to Michigan in hopes of finding some hidden antique treasures.

The Pickers will be traveling throughout the state in September.

The producers of the show are currently looking for Michiganders who have large, private collections of valuables or antiques.

If you or anyone you know have a collection you can send their name, phone number, location and a description to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

