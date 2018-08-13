× Battle Creek residents reminded of office closures due to move to new police headquarters

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek reminding its residents about some office closures this week as the city begins moving to its newly unveiled police headquarters.

The city’s records division will be closed Monday, August 13 and Tuesday, August 14 during the move.

That means residents will not have access to car accident reports, concealed weapon permits, gun permits and arrest records. The records department will open back up on Wednesday.

There will also be no fingerprinting services throughout the week.

All services should be back in place by Monday, August 20.